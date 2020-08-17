Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Surf Fire stops forward progress

HOLLISTER RANCH — Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli reported via twitter on Saturday at approximately 2:00 p.m. that forward progress on all vegetation Surf fires on Hollister Ranch have been stopped.

Officer Bertucelli also stated no injuries have been reported and crews will remain on scene of all incidents until “100% mopped up.”

For updated info on the Surf Fire on Hollister Ranch, call the Fire Department newsline at 805-681-5546.

-Brian Mackley

Bridge repairs planned this week

LOMPOC — Caltrans will be performing repairs on the Santa Ynez River bridge on State Route 246 near Buellton this week.

The repairs are planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic controls on the 246 from State Route 1 to Sweeney Road, according to Caltrans officials.

Electronic message boards will be activated to alert motorists. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The repairs will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton. Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

— Mitchell White

Patrols to increase for DUI drivers

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the next several weeks looking for suspected impaired drivers.

The enforcement, which is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, will be conducted from Aug. 21 through the Labor Day weekend, on Sept. 7, said Sgt. John Maxwell, sheriff’s spokesman and a member of the sheriff’s Goleta City Traffic Unit

Along with the increased patrols, authorities will conduct a DUI checkpoint Aug. 21 at an undisclosed location within Goleta city limits.

“Please be responsible and think of your family and friends before considering driving when you are not in a position to do so safely,” Sgt. Maxwell said.

The city of Goleta contracts the Sheriff’s Office for police services.

— Mitchell White

Lompoc structure fire contained to bedroom

LOMPOC — Lompoc City Fire reported on Saturday that at approximately 7:49 p.m. crews responded with assistance from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Departments to a report of a structure fire in the 500 Block of North 2nd St.

Upon arrival, crews reported a single story, single family home, with heavy smoke showing. The release states after an assessment of the home, crews identified the fire was coming from a bedroom area.

Prior to entry, crews found the residents and their animals had safely escaped the fire and crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom. Exposure lines were placed to protect an adjacent home.

After 10 minutes, crews were able to extinguish the fire and remained on the scene to assist with salvage and overhaul for two hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the displaced residents.

-Brian Mackley