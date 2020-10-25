Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Three arrested in robbery

COURTESY PHOTO

Sheriff’s detectives seized a loaded rifle and three other firearms Friday, along with armor piercing ammunition. None of the firearms had serial numbers, authorities said.

GOLETA — Three people were arrested Friday in connection with a robbery that occurred in the area of Covington Way and Camino Venturoso in Goleta, authorities said.

The robbery was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Dispatch broadcasted a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white sedan, which was then found in the area of San Marcos Road and Via Los Santos, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and four occupants were inside. A loaded rifle and three other firearms were located, along with armor piercing ammunition. None of the firearms had serial numbers, Ms. Zick said.

Christian Anderson, 20, of Santa Maria, Juan Carlos Paniaguadiaz, 20, and Isaiah Zaragosa-Ybarra, 20, both of Goleta, were arrested. The fourth occupant, a female juvenile, was later released to a guardian and will be referred to juvenile probation, Ms. Zick said.

The three suspects were booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including robbery, manufacturing an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm while not being the owner, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession armor penetrating ammunition, conspiracy, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, child endangerment and carrying a loaded firearm in the commission of a felony.

In addition, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Zaragosa-Ybarra were charged with possessing a firearm while addicted to narcotics and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Both men are being held on $1 million bail, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Paniguadaz is facing an additional felony charge of possessing a firearm, as well as an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on previous felony firearm charges. He is being held without bail.

Three arrest warrants were served Friday at the suspects’ Goleta residence in the 200 block of Pacific Oaks Road, the 7100 block of Davenport Road and the 7300 block of Padova Drive. A probation search was also conducted in the 4600 block of Stillwell Road in Santa Maria.

Authorities said additional evidence was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

— Mitchell White

COURTESY PHOTOS

Isaiah Zaragosa-Ybarra

Juan Carlos Paniaguadiaz

Christian Anderson

Closures planned for Highway 101 widening project

CARPINTERIA — Several lane closures are planned this week as work continues on the Linden and Casitas Pass Highway 101 widening project in Carpinteria.

From 9 p.m. tonight to 7:30 a.m. Monday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road, as well as the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue. Similar intermittent overnight closures are planned Monday through Thursday, according to Caltrans officials.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, intermittent closures are planned for the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue, officials said.

From 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, one southbound lane will be closed from Santa Claus Lane to Casitas Pass Road, as well as the offramp at Carpinteria Avenue.

The southbound onramp and offramp at Reynolds Avenue remains closed for up to 16 weeks.

Crews will continue to work on drainage improvements on southbound 101 between Carpinteria and Reynolds avenues. Work has also started to remove the old pavement on the old southbound lanes.

In addition, crews will resume work on two new drainage systems and a safety barrier under the Bailard Avenue overpass.

The majority of the highway improvements are open, including the new Via Real connection across Carpinteria Creek. All improvements are open on the new roundabout at the 101 and Linden Avenue, Via Real, Casitas Pass Road and Ogan Road.

— Mitchell White