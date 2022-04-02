TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man charged with murder

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday that murder charges have been filed against Jorge Solis Tafoya Jr., 18.

Mr. Tafoya is charged with one felony count of murder, in violation of Penal Code Section 187(a) as well as an enhancement for intentionally and personally using a firearm, which caused the death of Maurilio De La Cruz on Feb. 19 in Lompoc.

Mr. Tafoya is set for arraignment in Santa Maria Superior Court, Department 9, at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

— Katherine Zehnder