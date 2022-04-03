TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Two arrested in graffiti investigation

On Friday, the Lompoc Police Department’s Detectives and Special Investigation Unit served arrest and search warrants on two residents in Lompoc in regards to a graffiti investigation that occured on March 25.

A privately manufactured firearm, commonly known as a “Ghost gun,” was recovered during the search.

Eduardo Molina, 18, was arrested for Vandalism, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang, Conspiracy and Possession of Illegal Firearm. Silvestre Navarro, 19, was arrested for Vandalism, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang, and Conspiracy. Both subjects were booked at the Lompoc Jail.

– Katherine Zehnder