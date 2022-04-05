TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Deltopia arrests reported

ISLA VISTA — Law enforcement in Isla Vista dealt with three arrests, 20 citations, seven reports and one traffic collision Friday during the unsanctioned Deltopia event.

That’s according to a tweet Saturday by Raquel Zick, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office’s public information officer.

On Saturday, there were three arrests, 20 citations and 11 reports, Ms. Zick said.

Also on Saturday, first responders were inundated with medical calls for service in Isla Vista, shifting to a triage system for medical emergencies at 3:30 p.m.

— Katherine Zehnder