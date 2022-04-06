TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Pedestrian fatally struck on 101

SANTA BARBARA — An unidentified female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car late Monday night on Highway 101.

Officials said the pedestrian was trying to cross the 101 from the right shoulder, south of Castillo Street, toward the median. The person entered the No. 3 lane in front of a 2001 Buick LeSabre traveling southbound on the highway, according to Jonathan Gutierrez, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.

The driver struck the pedestrian, stopped and called 9-1-1, officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday. The driver did not sustain any injuries and was not expected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said.

Traffic lanes on the southbound 101 were closed for about two hours. The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area, at 805-967-1234.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Four people arrested during Deltopia

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people during the unsanctioned Deltopia spring break event last weekend in Isla Vista.

Charges included possession of a controlled substance, criminal threats, drunk in public, possession of barbiturates for sale, obstruction/resisting an officer and petty theft.

According to the sheriff’s office and its preliminary numbers, citations were issued to 34 people.

Fourteen citations were made for minors in possession of alcohol, and 13 were made for open containers. Two citations were issued for false IDs being presented to an officer. The other citations included a noise ordinance violation, public nuisance, possession of nitrous oxide, a festival ordinance violation and failure to yield.

The sheriff’s office said 84 parking citations were issued, and eight vehicles were towed.

The largest crowd was on Saturday and was significantly higher than the past two years during the pandemic, Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office public information officer, said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and County Air Support to assess the safety of party locations and were prepared to assist in vacating patios that were deemed a hazard.

During the same time, there was an increase in emergency medical calls, most of which involved acute alcohol intoxication, which resulted in the medical response to a triage system for Isla Vista, Ms. Zick said. Deputies assisted County Fire personnel and medics responding to calls and cleared roadways for emergency vehicles.

Medical calls began to dwindle before the outdoor festival ordinance went into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday. Ms. Zick said most residents complied with the ordinance and turned their music off before 6 p.m.

— Dave Mason