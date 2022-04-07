TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Structure fire in Goleta

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening in the 300 block of Rutherford Road in Goleta shortly after 6 p.m.

The fire broke out in a multi-unit two-story apartment building but was contained to just one unit.

One resident sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. The Red Cross was called to assist a family of three.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Construction continues on 101 undercrossing

MONTECITO — The Highway 101 undercrossing at Butterfly Lane will remain closed while construction continues over the next several weeks.

Pedestrians and cyclists should use the overcrossing at Olive Mill Road in the meantime. Construction is expected to be completed this summer, according to Caltrans.

The $3.7 million project will make the crossing compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will include electrical work, irrigation, installation of fences and gates and landscaping, according to Caltrans.

The railroad crossing at the south end of the Montecito undercrossing will include a new walkway equipped with handrails and crossing arms with visual and audio signals. A mural will also be maintained as part of the project, Caltrans said.

C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia is the contractor for the project.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn