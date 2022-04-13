TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Lompoc woman arrested for narcotics

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested Destiny Tumey, 27, during a traffic stop shortly before midnight on April 5.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies noticed an adult male passenger of the car appeared to have labored breathing and was actively overdosing during the traffic stop. The passenger was removed from the vehicle, and deputies administered Naloxone nasal spray.

The unidentified passenger was treated by medics at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Deputies also found Destiny Tumey, from Lompoc, to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a glass methamphetamine pipe, officials said in a news release. Officers found about 914 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 23 grams of marijuana in the car.

Ms. Tumey was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of narcotics and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officials have recommended she also be charged with possession of narcotics for sale.

She was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara and released with a citation.

In the news release, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office encouraged individuals to call for help with a suspected overdose.

The Good Samaritan law says: “It shall not be a crime for any person who experiences a drug-related overdose, as defined, who, in good faith, seeks medical assistance, or any other person who, in good faith, seeks medical assistance for the person experiencing a drug related overdose, to be under the influence of, or to possess for personal use, a controlled substance, controlled substance analog, or drug paraphernalia, under certain circumstances related to a drug-related overdose that prompted seeking medical assistance if that person does not obstruct medical or law enforcement personnel.”

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Monday’s fire didn’t damage zoo

SANTA BARBARA — A vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon on Niños Drive did not damage an adjacent residential complex or the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said.

The fire department responded to the fire in the 500 block of Niños Drive Monday afternoon and was able to contain the incident and stop further spread. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Cal Poly student found dead

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student was found dead near a parking structure at Poly Canyon Village Monday morning, school officials said.

The Cal Poly Police Department received a call about the individual around 5:20 a.m. Monday, a university spokesperson told the News-Press. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information about the deceased individual immediately available. However, there is no indication of foul play, the spokesperson said.

In a campus-wide email Monday, President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said the individual was a student and the process was under way to contact the person’s family.

The university said it will provide support to impacted students and staff. The university officials encouraged people seek support from Counseling Services at 805-756-2511 for appointments or to request a counselor speak to a group setting.

Employees can access counseling services through the Employee Assistance Program at 800-367-7474 or at afd.calpoly.edu/hr/worklife.asp.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn