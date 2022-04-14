TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Power pole sparks small fire

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene of a small vegetation fire in Goleta Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a power pole sparked a small, wind-driven vegetation fire near Farren Road.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to about one acre with no injuries reported, officials said.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Police warn of donation scam

SANTA MARIA POLICE PHOTO

Santa Maria Police Department said the request to help a young girl is a scam. The department said people holding this sign and a similar sign admitted they didn’t know the girl

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police said people recently claiming to collect donations to help a sick child called Maria are conducting a scam.

The police department shared photos on social media of people holding what appears to be a posterboard asking for donations for a 4-year-old diagnosed with a tumor. The signs included a photo of a child and a phone number for Zelle donations.

“To our community members, we understand that when you come across people asking for help many find it in their hearts to want to help,” the social media post said. “Today we unfortunately want to advise you that if you come across these people, beware this is sadly a scam.”

“When questioned they admitted the young girl in the picture was not someone they knew,” Santa Maria police said. “Be mindful.”

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn