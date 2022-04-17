Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

COURTESY PHOTO

Construction is continuing on Highway 101 in the Carpinteria-Montecito area.

Construction Update

Drivers are reminded to drive safely through the Highway 101 corridor and remember to slow for the cone zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. will be reduced to one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen July 13 – in the meantime drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen October 3 – in the meantime drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Flaggers are assisting during the morning peak periods at the San Ysidro intersections with Highway 101.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. will be reduced to on lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., will be reduced to one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday days, April 25 – 28, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen June 12 – drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be closed for up to nine months, and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24 – drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln., closed for up to three months, is anticipated to reopen June 20 – drivers can use the on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19 – in the meantime drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real and S. Padaro Ln.

S. Padaro Ln. under Hwy 101

From April 17 – 21, from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m., S. Padaro Ln. under Hwy 101 will be closed nightly for demolition of the old southbound structure. Drivers will be required to use detours along Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Santa Ynez Ave., and Via Real or Via Real to N. Padaro Ln. Flaggers wil be used in the area as needed during bridge construction.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr

During sound wall construction, N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr. will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane.

Two-vehicle collision near Los Olivos

COURTESY PHOTO

A head-on collision left two vehicles damaged and four patients injured northwest of Los Olivos.

A two vehicle head-on collision took place Saturday on State Route 154, a half-mile northwest of Los Olivos.

The accident resulted in four injured patients – one with critical injuries was flown to Cottage SBCASU, and the other three were transported by ground. Extrication was required.

The highway was temporarily closed for the ongoing investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder