TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Arrest made after report of fight

COURTESY PHOTO

Henry Jesus Ake

SANTA BARBARA — Henry Jesus Ake, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after police responded to a report of a transient-related fight in progress.

Santa Barbara police officers responded at 8:11 a.m. to the 1100 block of State Street, where they found a victim with multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers searched the suspect, Mr. Ake, and found an improvised blade weapon in his pocket, according to police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

Both the victim and suspect claimed that a verbal argument escalated from a fist fight into a stabbing, Mr. Wagner said.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

After his arrest, Mr. Ake was taken to the main Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Dave Mason

Police book 25 suspects

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Police booked 25 suspects into the Santa Barbara County Jail Friday and Saturday.

Those included six arrests on suspicion of DUI, including domestic battery, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, restraining order violations and witness dissuading. One domestic violence investigation resulted in the seizure of several firearms, including illegal assault weapons, according to police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

The arrests also included two on suspicion of resisting or delaying an officer.

And arrests were made on suspicion of burglary, aggravated assault, brandishing a weapon, lewd conduct and miscellaneous additional offenses.

— Dave Mason