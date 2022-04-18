TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Serious injury reported after collision

On Saturday, a vehicle vs. bicycle collision on State Route 154 was reported in a tweet around 8:49 pm.

The collision occurred two miles East of Lake Cachuma. A victim in need of advanced life support was taken by ground to the lake entrance, where they were met by Calstar for a flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The incident is under investigation, as reported in a tweet by Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department PIO.

-Katherine Zehnder