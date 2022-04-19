TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police investigating ‘suspicious devices’ left at San Luis Obispo airport

Two “suspicious devices” were found at the San Luis Obispo Regional Airport Sunday night, resulting in the evacuation of the airport.

The San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force identified the objects as inert practice mortars and said there was no immediate threat to the public, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Employees and guests were allowed back into the airport after about 30 minutes.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Lompoc power outage affects 4,000

A power outage Monday affected about 4,000 Lompoc customers in the central region of the city.

The outage was first reported at about 5:52 a.m., and service was fully restored just before 1 p.m.

The impacted areas ran from Central to College to Olive to A streets.

The outage was caused by a PG&E power line falling on top of a city power line, the city said in a statement.

– Kaitlyn Schallhorn