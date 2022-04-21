TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Barbara police probing taser suspect

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has requested assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked an elderly woman with a taser Monday evening.

The 72-year-old said an unknown woman attacked her with a taser multiple times at around 7:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of State Street Monday, police said. The suspect, who had a German shepard dog with her, then fled on foot, police said.

Santa Barbara police said the suspect is a Hispanic woman who is approximately 5’4” and 160 pounds. She is believed to be in her mid-30s and was wearing a gray beanie-style hat, brown jacket and gray athletic pants at the time of the alleged attack.

The Santa Barbara Police Department requested anyone with pertinent information contact them at 805-885-8900.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn