TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Boat washed ashore at East Beach

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS CO-PUBLISHER

A boat washed ashore on East Beach on Friday after having likely broken away from the free mooring area.

On Friday, The Big Sam, a 40-foot 1969 Chris-Craft wooden hull vessel, washed up on the East Beach.

The pollution potential is still under investigation by the Coast Guard, a spokesman told the News-Press, adding that the owner of the boat had confirmed to the Coast Guard that there was no fuel or hazardous materials on board.

“It is not uncommon that boats breakaway from the free mooring area and end up on the beach,” according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

– Katherine Zehnder