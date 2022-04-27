TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Police identify homicide victim

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department has released the name of the third homicide victim this year in the city.

On Saturday morning, Luis Bernabe Jimenez, 61, was found dead in a parked car.

The department said that investigators believed that the shooting occured hours before officers were notified of the victim. Several people reported hearing gunshots but no one called in at the time, according to a report by KEYT-TV.

Very little is known about Mr. Jimenez, and detectives are looking to talk to anyone who knew where he lived or worked. Residents are encouraged to contact Detective Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929.

— Katherine Zehnder