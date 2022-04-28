TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Oxnard man found guilty of murder

VENTURA — Jason Armenta, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder from a gang-involved incident in April 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

Mr. Armenta fatally shot Cristobal Gonzalez one time in the head in what the district attorney said was a targeted attack on a rival gang. A jury concluded Mr. Armenta committed the crimes for the benefit of the Squires Drive street gang.

Investigators said Mr. Armenta visited a local shooting range prior to the crime.

Video and cell phone evidence revealed Mr. Armenta, of Oxnard, targeted Mr. Gonzalez and another man during the April 4, 2021 attack, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Gang violence continues to harm our communities,” District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said, adding his office “will continue to allege and prove gang allegations to protect our residents.”

Mr. Armenta is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24 in Ventura County Superior Court. He faces life in prison without parole.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

COURTESY PHOTO

Junior Freddy Martinez

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police arrested Junior Freddy Martinez earlier this week following an alleged shooting at the intersection of Alvin and Railroad avenues.

Police were called to the scene Monday afternoon after a man and his son reported a shooting. The unidentified reporting party said a vehicle had pulled up alongside them and an occupant began shooting in his direction.

The suspects fled but crashed about two blocks from the intersection. Police said Mr. Martinez, 23, fled into a nearby residential area. Officers canvassed the area with the help of a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and located Mr. Martinez when residents reported a stranger in their backyards.

Mr. Martinez was taken into custody, and a firearm believed to be used in the incident was recovered, the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Two female occupants of the vehicle were also eventually arrested on suspicion of various misdemeanor charges.

Mr. Martinez, of Santa Maria, has been booked at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, weapons violations and charges related to his probation status.

Santa Maria police said some residents in the area were able to provide law enforcement with video footage of Mr. Martinez when he fled. Police encouraged others with video or photos to contact Detective Sgt. Todd Logan at 805-928-3781, ext. 2532, or at dlogan@cityofsantabarbara.org.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Un-bee-lievable: Caltrans finds 8-foot hive on 154 bridge

COURTESY PHOTOS

Caltrans finds an 8-foot long beehive while conducting bridgework on State Route 154.

Caltrans workers weren’t the only busy bees on State Route 154 recently.

Workers discovered an 8-foot long beehive inside a wooden signpost while conducting bridge work on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara, officials said Tuesday.

Caltrans said 40,000 bees were safely relocated to a commercial hive before being released to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn