TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Construction is ongoing in several locations on Highway 101

Construction update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday night from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen July 13. In the meantime, drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 3. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Flaggers are assisting during the morning peak periods at the San Ysidro intersections with Highway 101.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights, from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave, with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln/Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday days, May 2-5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr., is anticipated to reopen June 12. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave, will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. In the meantime, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. will be closed for up to three months and is anticipated to reopen June 20. In the meantime, drivers can use the on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln. will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. In the meantime, drivers can use the off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real and S. Padaro Ln.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr.

During sound wall construction, N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr. will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane. Please be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

One-vehicle accident results in injuries

On Saturday evening, a vehicular accident occured in the 7600 block of Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The collision involved one vehicle and resulted in two injuries, with the injured parties able to extricate themselves from the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the roadway and landed in a flood control area. There was a minor fluid leak in the water basin.

The incident was reported by Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire, in a tweet at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

– Katherine Zehnder