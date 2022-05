Head-on collision on Highway 246

COURTESY PHOTOS

A head-on collision on Highway 246 resulted in serious injuries to at least one occupant, who required heavey extrication.

On Monday, there was a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 246 at Campbell Rd.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene with two engines and an SBC ambulance. One occupant sustained major injuries and was trapped in the vehicle, requiring heavy extrication.

Two cats were also pulled from the car.

The incident resulted in traffic restrictions, and the cause is under investigation.

– Staff report