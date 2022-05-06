TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man arrested for alleged marijuana, weapons violations

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported finding two pounds of processed marijuana and more than $80,000 in cash and multiple firearms, including two illegally-possessed assault weapons, at the Santa Maria home of Angel Reynoso-Juarez, 28.

SANTA MARIA — Angel Reynoso-Juarez, 28, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several alleged violations related to illegal marijuana sales and weapons violations.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it executed a search warrant at Mr. Reynoso-Juarez’s home in Santa Maria Thursday. The office said its Cannabis Compliance Team had concluded a “proactive investigation” into Mr. Reynoso-Juarez allegedly selling marijuana illegally in the Orcutt area.

Police said they found more than two pounds of processed marijuana, more than $80,000 in cash and multiple firearms, including two illegally-possessed assault weapons, at the 28-year-old’s house. One of the firearms was considered to be a “ghost gun” as it did not have a serial number.

Mr. Reynoso-Juarez was booked at the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, misdemeanor transportation of marijuana for sale, felony conspiracy, felony possession of an assault weapon and felony manufacturing a short barreled rifle. He was arrested without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn