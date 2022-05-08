TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Drivers reminded to watch out for cyclists

May is National Bicycle Safety Month and the Santa Barbara Police Department is reminding drivers to follow the speed limit and look out for people on bicycles.

To help ensure the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, the Santa Barbara Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation throughout the month focused on dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, making illegal turns, failure to yield to bicyclists or pedestrians and stop sign/red light running.

Tips for Drivers include:

Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections. Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or opening a car door near streets or bike paths.

Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist. Maintain at minimum three feet of space when passing or overtaking a bicyclist.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Tips for cyclists include:

Use lights at night (at minimum, a front white light and rear red reflector).

Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-of-way within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

