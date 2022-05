SB Fire looking for feedback

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is undergoing a study to conduct a Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover Development Analysis, the department reported in a tweet on May 6th.

The department wants to hear from community members, and a survey is available until Thursday at 5 p.m.

To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFDEnglish.

– Staff report