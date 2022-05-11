TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Lompoc Fire Department respond to the scene of a brush fire north of George Miller Drive.



LOMPOC — At approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Lompoc Fire Department was notified of a possible brush fire in the river bed just north of George Miller Drive.

Units first to arrive on scene found a small brush fire, which continued to spread due to moderate wind. A full brush response was initiated. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fire has been contained to 1.5-2 acres.

Crews are performing mop up, according to Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.

Arson suspected in fire

OXNARD — Police suspect arson led to a fire Monday at Driffill Elementary School in Oxnard.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., the Oxnard fire and police department responded to a report of a fire at the school. The structure fire was immediately contained and extinguished. There were no injuries reported.

Police and arson investigators determined that a roll of toilet paper had been lit on fire inside the restroom.

If you have information regarding this fire, contact Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-7594. Also, anyone with information on other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org. You can also stay anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org.