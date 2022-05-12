TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

CHP investigates fatality

SANTA MARIA — The California Highway Patrol is seeking help from potential witnesses as it investigates a fatal collision on Highway 101.

At approximately 9:43 a.m. Monday, a 2007 Nissan 350Z was traveling northbound on Highway 101, north of Main St. in the far left lane, and a 2002 Honda CRV was traveling north in the middle lane.

Due to an unsafe lane change, the vehicles collided, causing the Honda CRV to overturn multiple times and travel over the median separating northbound and southbound lanes.

The Honda CRV landed on its wheels blocking the right lane and the right shoulder of Highway 101 southbound. The driver of the Honda CRV was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

CHP is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the lane change come forward and provide a statement. You can reach the CHP’s Santa Maria office at 805-349-8728 or stop in at person at 1710 North Carlotti Drive.

— Katherine Zehnder

Vegetation fire contained

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds to a 4-acre fire Wednesday in the Santa Ynez Valley.

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on the scene of a 4-acre fire Wednesday in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire spread slowly and was contained.

The cause is under investigation, reported Mike Eliason, PIO of Santa Barbara County Fire, in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

— Katherine Zehnder