TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

by Katherine Zehnder
Fire survey deadline extended

SANTA BARBARA —  The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has extended the deadline for its survey of the Community Risk Assessment and Standards of Cover Study to Wednesday.

The survey will assist in determining the department’s effectiveness. The survey will look into the services the department provides the community and if the department is meeting the public’s expectations, according to a news release.

To access the survey in English, go to surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFDEnglish.

To access the survey in Spanish, go to surveymonkey.com/r/SBCFDSpanish.

— Katherine Zehnder

