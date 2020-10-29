TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Help sought to identify robbery suspects

This is suspect 1 in connection with a robbery of $4,000.

This is suspect 2 in connection with the robbery. COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify two women sought in connection with a robbery investigation.

The police provided photos of the women to the News-Press.

The women were seen driving in a silver Nissan Sentra with rear paper plates on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.

They threatened and stole $4,000 from a victim and posed as tarot card readers to gain entry into victims’ homes, according to police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

If you have information on the women’s identification, call the police at 805-897-2326.

Santa Barbara police encourage residents to stay vigilant and not allow strangers into their homes. If you see suspicious activity, call the police at 805-882-8900.

— Grayce McCormick