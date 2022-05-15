TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Construction projects are ongoing on Highway 101.

Construction Update

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen June 17, a month earlier than expected. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen Oct 3. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Flaggers are assisting during the morning peak periods at the San Ysidro intersections with Highway 101.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave., with on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is anticipated to reopen on June 12. Until then, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave. will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 24. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln., closed for up to three months, is anticipated to reopen June 20. Until then, rivers can use the on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., will be closed for up to seven months and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

N Jameson Ln by Sheffield Dr

During sound wall construction, N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr. will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane. Please be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

Upcoming Lane Shifts & Closures – Summerland segment

In mid-June, the southbound lanes will shift from the median to the newly constructed southbound side followed by the northbound lanes shifting into the median. This will allow drivers to use newly paved roadways while crews begin work on the northbound lanes.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will be closed as early as June 17 for up to eight months, and drivers will use the new on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.