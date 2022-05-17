TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Officials investigate alleged sexual misconduct

SANTA BARBARA — Bernardo Rojas Ruiz, 43, has been charged with two counts of felony unlawful sexual penetration and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The Santa Barbara Police Department said the incidents occurred on June 6, 2021 and October 31, 2021 at an unlicensed massage therapy business allegedly operated by Rojas Ruiz. The business was operated out of 1426 San Andres St., a party supplies and gift store on the Westside, according to law enforcement officials.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office have asked other victims or witnesses of his alleged sexual misconduct to contact investigator Judi Hall at 805-568-2360.

Rojas Ruiz, of Santa Barbara, is currently in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

No injuries reported in airplane incident at Oxnard Airport

OXNARD — Two people aboard a small private airplane were reportedly uninjured after it struggled to land at the Oxnard Airport Monday afternoon.

According to CBS News, the Oxnard Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. of a plane having an issue with its landing gear.

The Beechcraft Baron was able to land, but the front landing gear did collapse, Oxnard radio station KTVA reported. Images shared on social media showed the nose of the small, white airplane resting on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, according to CBS.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn