TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Help sought in traffic fatality investigation

ARROYO GRANDE — The San Luis Obispo office of the California Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help during its investigation of a traffic fatality.

The department is reaching out to anyone who was in the area of Los Berros Road near El Campo Road, near Arroyo Grande, at approximately 11:30 p.m. May 12 and observed a bicyclist or a black Jeep SUV. Witnesses are asked to call the CHP SLO office at 805-594-8700.

The victim, Joshua Thomas Edward Mcfarland from Nipomo, was 19 and died after his bicycle and an SUV collided.

CHP said the suspect driving the SUV fled the scene prior to CHP’s arrival. He was located following the collision at his residence in the Nipomo area and was subsequently arrested, according to CHP.

No further details regarding the collision will be released at this time.

— Katherine Zehnder

Craig Case charged

Santa Barbara private investigator Craig Case, 75, has been charged with forging a Concealed Carry Weapon license.

Mr. Case was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor, which include a firearm violation and two counts of preparing and offering false evidence, according to information confirmed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. The News-Press received the confirmation when it contacted the D.A.’s office Tuesday.

Mr. Case’s arraignment is set for May 24.

City police records show that Mr. Case was driving on Anacapa Street just past noon Oct. 21, 2021, when he was pulled over for an expired registration tag.

Due to his registration allegedly being over a year out of date, that officer ordered that his car be searched and towed.

The loaded handgun was allegedly found during the search, for which Mr. Case presented an allegedly expired and allegedly altered CCW permit.

Allegedly, Mr. Case had reproduced the signature of P. Libera, a former official with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Case has additionally been charged with felony identity theft.

Mr. Libera no longer works for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and the permit expired in 2018, according to information confirmed by the District Attorney’s Office.

— Katherine Zehnder