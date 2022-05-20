TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

DUI checkpoint today in Goleta

GOLETA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will hold a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. today at an undisclosed location in Goleta.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to a news release.’

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk,” said Sgt. Noel Rivas in the press release.

Law enforcement would like to remind the public that driving impaired is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can interfere with driving.

Motorists are advised to follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car.

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Police are reminding motorists that if you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, stay home.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

— Katherine Zehnder