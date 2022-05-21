TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Truck trailer traffic collision

A truck trailer traffic collision took place at 4:40 a.m. Friday on Highway 101, north of State Route 166.

The first party was driving a truck trailer combination northbound on Highway 101 at an unknown speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The first party made an unsafe turning movement to the right and left the east roadway edge, according to CHP.

The truck struck a guardrail along the right shoulder. The impact forced the truck trailer combination to travel across the northbound lanes, and the vehicle left the west roadway edge and struck the guardrail in the center median.

This caused the vehicle to overturn and the vehicle came to a rest, blocking the northbound No. 1 lane, CHP said.

Party No. 1 sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria. The trailer was loaded with produce and unable to be overturned back onto its wheels, prior to being off loaded, due to weight concerns, according to CHP.

— Katherine Zehnder