TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Structure fire on El Colegio

On Friday, a structure fire occurred at Balboa Apartments in the 6700 block of El Colegio. Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene of a working kitchen fire with three engines, one truck, one ambulance and a battalion commander.

The fire was extinguished with an aggressive interior attack and coordinated ventilation. There were no injuries reported.

The incident is under investigation, reported Captain Daniel Bertucelli, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire, in a tweet.

– Katherine Zehnder