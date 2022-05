COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department extinguishes a refuse truck fire in Goleta.

Truck fire extinguished

GOLETA — A fire took place Wednesday in a refuse truck in the 500 block of Coronado Drive in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on the scene and extinguished the fire, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the department’s public information officer, posted in a tweet.

— Dave Mason