TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Freeway work leads to closures

CARPINTERIA — Motorists can expect some partial, temporary Highway 101 closures this weekend because of freeway construction.

There will be temporary closures from 7 this morning through noon on the northbound off-ramps at Sheffield Drive and Evans Avenue.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, one lane on the northbound 101 will be closed between Casitas Pass Road and Santa Claus Land and between North Padaro and Sheffield Drive.

From 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, one lane on the southbound 101 will be closed between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane and between Santa Claus Lane and Casitas Pass Road.

— Dave Mason

State Route 150 resurfacing

CARPINTERIA — A project to resurface State Route 150 will start Monday.

The two-lane highway connects Carpinteria with Ojai. The project will extend from Highway 101 interchange to the Ventura County line.

The grinding and paving operation will occur each day next week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists to prepare to stop as they approach work zones. Motorists should expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes, according to the California Department of Transportation.

CalTrans said the $1 million project is expected to be completed this fall. The contractor is Toro Enterprises of Oxnard.

— Dave Mason