TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

CHP: Buckle up

The California Highway Patrol is enacting a Maximum Enforcement Period over the Memorial Day weekend to make sure that motorists obey the laws and reach their destinations safely.

And that includes wearing your seatbelts, which will be one of the primary areas for enforcement from 6 tonight to 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a CHP news release.

CHP officers will be patrolling throughout the state, monitoring the roadways for seat belt violations, distracted drivers, speeders and anyone suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Memorial Day should be a time for honoring our fallen heroes and spending time with loved ones. It should never be marked by tragedy caused by car crashes. Please buckle up, follow all traffic laws, and arrive at your destination safely,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in the news release.

Sixty-three percent of all occupants killed in crashes within CHP jurisdiction last Memorial Day were not wearing a seatbelt. In total, 35 people died in crashes during that 78-hour Maximum Enforcement Period in California. In addition, CHP officers made 979 arrests throughout the state for driving under the influence.

The CHP’s Memorial Day MEP coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click it or Ticket” seat belt campaign, which continues through June 5.

The CHP also reminds drivers to protect child passengers by placing them in age-appropriate child safety seats. Whether it is a harnessed safety seat or a booster, the law requires children under 8 be secured in the backseat. Infants and children under 2 should remain rear facing in their car seat.

To have a child safety seat technician properly install or check your child safety seat, visit www.chp.ca.gov/find-an-office and schedule an appointment.

— Katherine Zehnder