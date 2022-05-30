TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

KENNETH SONG?NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Flowers and candles are placed at the scene of a triple-fatal vehicle accident that occurred the previous day at Stadium Road and El Colegio Road on the UCSB campus on Sunday.

A street sign lies toppled at the scene of the crash.

Three killed, five injured in multi-vehicle crash in IV

Three people were killed in a three-car crash at Stadium Rd. and El Colegio Rd. in Isla Vista on Saturday. Five other injuries were reported in the incident, with two of the injuries reported as serious and the other three considered non-life threatening, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli.

The crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to County Fire. The California Highway Patrol told KEYT that the driver of one vehicle was driving recklessly and ran a red light, while another car hit a tree, although the timeline of the incident was unclear as of press time. Heavy extrication was needed to remove some victims.

The crash resulted in traffic restrictions in the area, and is under investigation by law enforcement.

– Matt Smolensky