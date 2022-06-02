TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Suspect arrested for stalking, hate crimes

ISLA VISTA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Santa Barbara man on suspicion of stalking and hate crimes in Isla Vista.

On Monday, Sheriff’s Deputy, Special Duty Jaycee Hunter began investigating stalking incidents that occurred in Isla Vista.

Raquel Zick, the office’s public information officer, said that Deputy Hunter, through his investigation, learned that a suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Samuel Emmanuel Johnson from Santa Barbara, had stalked several women in the Isla Vista area over the past three months.

Mr. Johnson allegedly sent several threatening and unwanted messages to the women and contacted them in person.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, one of the women spotted the suspect sitting on a public bench in the 6800 block of Del Playa and called 9-1-1. Sheriff’s deputies contacted the suspect and later arrested him on suspicion of stalking (felony) and hate crimes (misdemeanor). He was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara and is being held on $300,000 bail.

— Dave Mason