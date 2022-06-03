TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Detectives investigate suspicious death

MONTECITO — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the 900 block of Park Lane in Montecito.

Around 8:29 a.m. May 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence with firefighters and medics for the report of an unresponsive person. When deputies arrived, they found a woman deceased in the residence with suspicious circumstances.

Sheriff’s detectives and forensic technicians responded to the residence to assist with the investigation.

On Wednesday, the Coroner’s Bureau conducted an autopsy of the decedent and made a preliminary determination that the death does not appear natural, said Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The final determination is pending toxicology. The identity of the victim is not yet available for release, pending notification to next-of-kin.

An investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding this death. Due to the active investigation, no additional details are available for release at this time, Ms. Zick said. “We will provide updated information as soon as we are able.”

Anyone with information that would assist investigators is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling 805-681-4150.

To remain anonymous, call the Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or go to www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Katherine Zehnder

Local law enforcement find wanted subject

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department teamed up with other law enforcement to successfully find a wanted subject.

Santa Barbara police received information Wednesday from the Tulare Police Department that a wanted subject from its jurisdiction was reportedly in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police detectives, officers, SWAT, Crisis Negotiations Response Team, Harbor Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard mobilized in an attempt to locate the wanted person from Tulare. This response team conducted searches in the area of 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue and on a boat at sea, anchored in the East Beach mooring area.

Law enforcement was able to locate and arrest two adult male suspects in the area of the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue. One was released with a citation. and the other was transported back to Tulare County for booking.

— Katherin Zehnder

Bicycle, pedestrian operation planned for Tuesday

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies will conduct a traffic safety operation from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Goleta, focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, or failing to stop for signs and signals.

“Cars aren’t the only ones who use our roads. Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights but face even more risk without the protection vehicles provide. Please be cautious,” said Traffic Supervisor Sgt. Noel Rivas.

The Sheriff’s Office, which provides law enforcement services for Goleta, offers steps drivers and pedestrians can take to greatly reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash.

PEDESTRIANS

— Be predictable. Use crosswalks, when available.

— Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.

— Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

— Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you. Wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk or at night.

— Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

DRIVERS

— Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

— Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

— Never drive impaired.

BICYCLISTS

— Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector), and wear a helmet.

— Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

— Avoid the door zone. Do not ride too closely to parked cars.

— If there’s a bike lane, use it, unless making a left turn, passing, or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed.

— Yield to pedestrians. Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

— Katherine Zehnder