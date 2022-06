County Fire helps man who fell

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helps a man who fell from a 30-foot ladder in the Santa Maria Valley.

SANTA MARIA VALLEY — Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted a 52-year-old man who fell from a 30-foot ladder at 3500 Black Road.

The man sustained significant injuries, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the public information officer for County Fire, reported in a tweet Thursday.

The victim was transported from the Santa Maria Valley to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalStar. The accident is under investigation.

— Katherine Zehnder