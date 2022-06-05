TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Santa Maria Police serve search warrant in Santa Barbara

On Friday afternoon, the Santa Barbara Police Department was contacted by the Santa Maria Police Department concerning an attempted murder suspect that was staying at a Santa Barbara Hotel on Cabrillo Blvd. The suspect was allegedly involved in a serious felony domestic violence incident several days ago in the city of Santa Maria.

After the Santa Maria police received information concerning the location of the suspect, the Santa Barbara Police were notified that a joint law enforcement contingency from Santa Maria would be the primary entity serving the arrest and search warrants. A contingent of Santa Barbara Police Department officers were present during the execution of the warrant.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, Santa Maria Police Department SWAT conducted a warrant service on the hotel room the suspect was staying in.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail for booking. This case is still an active investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.

– Katherine Zehnder