COURTESY PHOTO

County Fire personnel respond to the scene of a vehicle vs. tree collision on Saturday.

Vehicle collides with tree in Orcutt

A vehicle collided with a tree near Highway 101 and Clark Ave. in Orcutt on Saturday.

While the vehicle burst into flames upon impact, the driver was able to exit the vehicle under his own power with only minor injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli. County Fire personnel extinguished the fire and provided care to the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

– Matt Smolensky