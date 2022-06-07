TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Two more suspects arrested in Cabrillo vandalism case

LOMPOC — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests in the Cabrillo High School vandalism investigation that began May 31.

On Monday, 18-year-olds Luke Quezada and Shane Monroe, both of Lompoc, were arrested on suspicion of commission of a hate crime (felony), vandalism (felony), conspiracy (felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

Both suspects were booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail and later released without bail in compliance with the local court’s extension of emergency rule 4, reported Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org or at 805-683-2724. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 805-681-4171 or visit SBsheriff.org.

— Dave Mason

Bridge Fire contained

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded Sunday to the Bridge Fire in a valley north of Cathedral Oaks Road and east of State Route 154.

SANTA BARBARA — The Bridge Fire is 100% contained. That was the news on Monday.

On Sunday night, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department succeeded in stopping the forward progress of the fire, which burned a little over 8 acres in a valley north of Cathedral Oaks Road and east of State Route 154 in Santa Barbara.

Copter 964 made a water drop on a remaining hot spot as firefighters continued to knock down embers, according to a County Fire tweet on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures, but County Fire said the cause of the fire is “deemed suspicious.”

Santa Barbara County ordered an evacuation Sunday night, then lifted the order and made it an “evacuation warning.” By midnight Sunday, the evacuation warning ended for the area.

— Dave Mason