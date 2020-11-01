Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter

Vegetation fire reported near Los Olivos

BALLARD — A vegetation fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Ballard Canyon Road and Tapadero Road near Los Olivos.

Ballard IC reported five to seven acres of grass in flames with a slow rate of spread and at least one structure threatened.

Santa Barbara County Fire sent two helicopters, two fixed-wing tankers and multiple engines.

Ballard IC requested the hard closure of both roads and reported the potential of 30 acres.

Forward progress stopped at 2:15 p.m. and Ballard IC cancelled the request for additional engines.

The cause is still under investigation.

— Grayce McCormick

Deputies search for suspect of assault with a deadly weapon in Goleta

GOLETA — An assault with a deadly weapon occurred late Saturday morning in Old Town Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office closed Hollister Avenue from Kinman Avenue to Dearborn Place, including side streets, to search for the suspect.

Deputies asked residents to avoid the area.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Hollister was reopened, but South Kellogg Avenue north of Hollister remained closed. Kellogg reopened just after 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to their non-emergency line at 805-683-2724.

— Grayce McCormick