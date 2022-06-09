TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Collision results in one death

SANTA MARIA — A 29-year-old individual died in a collision that happened in the area of Black Road in Santa Maria.

At approximately 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo Communication Center for the California Highway Patrol received a call about a vehicle that rolled over in a farm field, with an occupant possibly ejected. CHP and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the call and responded to State Route 1 approximately 1½ miles north of Black Road.

Sheriff’s deputies determined on scene that one party was deceased, according to a CHP news release.

CHP determined the collision had occurred several hours earlier when the 2005 Honda Civic traveling southbound drove off the roadway, rolled over multiple times and ejected the driver. The collision may not have been reported earlier due to the location and limited visibility in the hours of darkness, according to CHP.

— Katherine Zehnder