TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Vegetation fire in Orcutt

ORCUTT — A vegetation fire took place at approximately 1:24 p.m. Thursday

near State Route 1/State Route 135, south of Clarke Avenue in Orcutt.

Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded to the site, where there were multiple roadside spot fires with the largest fire slowly burning less than four acres of grass.

That’s according to a tweet from Mike Eliason, PIO for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

— Katherine Zehnder

Buellton robbery suspect apprehended

BUELLTON — A suspect who robbed a Buellton liquor store was apprehended Wednesday in Kern County.

At approximately 3:08 p,.m. on Wednesday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a robbery, which had just occurred at a liquor store in the 400 block of the Avenue of Flags in Buellton.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect was armed and fled the scene prior to their arrival with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer. Ms. Zick said the store’s clerk was not harmed.

Deputies, along with County Air Support, searched the area for the suspect and the vehicle but were unable to locate either. Deputies learned that this suspect was possibly related to a recent homicide and shootings in Lompoc as well as a carjacking in Anaheim, Ms. Zick said.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a “be-on-the-lookout” alert for the suspect and the vehicle to neighboring jurisdictions, and the suspect was located hours later by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, who pursued the vehicle into Kern County.

— Katherine Zehnder

26 citations, one arrest made

GOLETA — On Tuesday during a safety operation, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies in their Goleta traffic unit issued 26 citations for a variety of violations made by drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Additionally, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, four subjects were issued warnings, and one vehicle was towed, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer.

The citations issued were for various vehicle code violations where bicyclists or pedestrians made unsafe choices, and the drivers were issued citations for infractions that were unsafe to bicycles or pedestrians, Ms. Zick said.

She added that the special traffic operation took place within the Goleta city limits during a four-hour period.

“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, especially when we are sharing roadways,” said Sgt. Noel Rivas. “Our main goal is that everyone gets home to their friends and families.”

Police services for Goleta are provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

— Katherine Zehnder