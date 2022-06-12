TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

State Route 246 drainage improvement project begins this week

On Monday, a project will begin to install a drainage culvert at the intersection of State Route 246 (Mission Street) and Edison Street in Santa Ynez.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Edison Street will be closed during this roadwork and travelers will need to detour onto nearby Meadowvale Rd. Delays should not exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $388,000 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande. This project is expected to be complete this summer.

Caltrans would like to remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For information on traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3237 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Vehicle accident in Lompoc

On Friday at approximately 11 p.m., there was a vehicle accident on Central and Floradale in Lompoc Valley.

Santa Barbara County Fire, LMP and AMR were on the scene of a vehicle rollover where heavy extrication was required. Both patients were transported to Marion Medical Center for treatment.

The accident is under investigation, as reported in a tweet by Captain Daniel Bertucelli, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire.

Construction update

Carpinteria Carpool Lane Opening Event

The opening ceremony for the community carpool lane will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the northbound on-ramp at Casitas Pass Road. The northbound on-ramp at Casitas Pass Road will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Friday. The northbound lane is anticipated to open as early as Saturday.

Summerland segment:

On the night of June 15, the northbound lanes will be shifted into the median and the new northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will open on Friday. The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd. will close for up to eight months beginning as early as Friday and drivers can use the new on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. A temporary closure will occur at the northbound off-ramp at Evans Ave. from Thursday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.

Closures:

Drivers are reminded to drive safely through the corridor and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours.

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr. with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd. and N Padaro Ln.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., will be one lane from Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., with on- and off-ramps at Bailard Ave., Casitas Pass Rd., Linden Ave., Santa Monica Rd., and N. Padaro Ln.

The on-ramp at Sheffield Dr. is set to reopen Friday, a month earlier than originally projected. Drivers can use the on-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. until the ramp reopens.

The northbound on-ramp at Ortega Hill Rd., closed for up to eight months on Friday, is anticipated to reopen Feb. 14. Until then, drivers can use the on-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The northbound off-ramp at Evans Ave., will be closed Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to enable crews to shift lanes, drivers can use the northbound off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. and Lillie Ave. Please note that the N. Padaro Ln. off-ramp will remain open for this temporary detour.

The off-ramp at Sheffield Dr. will be closed for up to six months and is anticipated to reopen October 3. Until then, drivers can use the off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd. Flaggers are assisting during the morning peak periods at the San Ysidro intersections with Highway 101.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. the highway will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave.,with on- and off-ramps at Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

Monday – Thursday nights from 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., will be one lane from Sheffield Dr. to Bailard Ave. With on- and off-ramps at N. Padaro Ln., S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria Ave., Reynolds Ave., Linden Ave., Casitas Pass Rd. and Bailard Ave.

The off-ramp at Evans Ave will be closed for up to nine months and is anticipated to reopen Oct 24. Until then, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Dr.

The on-ramp at N. Padaro Ln. will be closed for up to three months and is anticipated to reopen June 20. Drivers can use the on-ramp at Santa Claus Ln. until it reopens.

The off-ramp at S. Padaro Ln./Santa Claus Ln., is closed for up to seven months, and is anticipated to reopen Oct. 19. Until then drivers can use the off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave. to Santa Ynez Ave., Via Real, and S. Padaro Ln.

N. Jameson Ln. by Sheffield Dr.

During sound wall construction and while temporary safety barriers are in place, N. Jameson Ln, by Sheffield Dr, will have a temporary speed limit of 30 mph with bikes sharing the eastbound lane. Please be mindful of sharing the lane with bicyclists during this time.

From Today through Friday, S. Padaro Ln. under Hwy. 101 will be closed at night starting at 9 p.m. in order to install temporary supports for upcoming bridge construction. The road will reopen at 6 a.m. during this time. Drivers can use the detour on N. Padaro Ln. and Via Real. Please note trucks over 40′ will not be able to turn right onto S. Padaro Ln. from Santa Claus Ln. while the temporary barriers are used during falsework setup.

– Katherine Zehnder