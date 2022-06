County Fire responds to brush fire in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a brush fire Saturday near the Orcutt Expressway and Highway 135 in Orcutt.

According to a tweet by Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, the fire was a 50×100 ft. spot fire. Two engines and a battalion commander responded to the blaze.

Officials report no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

– Matt Smolensky