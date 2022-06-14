TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Man dies from gunshot wounds

LOMPOC — A man died from gunshot wounds Sunday evening in Lompoc.

At approximately 7:38 p.m., Lompoc police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Prune Avenue. Police found a 43-year-old man and 56-year-woman in a residence’s carport. Both victims had sustained gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Sgt. Arias said the man, who was identified as Joseph Lujan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Lompoc police detectives are investigating the motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

— Dave Mason

Firefighters stop small vegetation fire

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responds Monday morning to a small vegetation fire on Foxen Canyon Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department stopped a vegetation fire Monday morning on Foxen Canyon Road from going beyond 1¼ acres.

The fire was burning in grass at a moderate rate of speed and had the potential to burn 10 acres, according to a tweet from Scott Safechuck, a public information officer at County Fire.

Units remained on the scene Monday for mop-up.

Mr. Safechuck said County Fire investigators discovered the fire was related to power lines.

— Dave Mason