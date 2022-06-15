TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Attempted murder suspect arrested

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara police say this was the knife used to stab a victim during an alleged murder attempt.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Monday at approximately 5:20 p.m., police responded to the Westside Medical Clinic, 621 West Micheltorena St., after a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

The alleged assault happened near the intersection of West Micheltorena Street and San Andres Street, and about 100 feet away from the clinic, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police public information officer.

The adult male victim walked into the clinic immediately after the incident, occurred prompting clinic staff to call 9-1-1. The suspect was described as an adult female, not known to the victim.

The victim stated the suspect stabbed him in the back with a large kitchen knife, then fled the area on foot.

A witness followed the suspect, while on the phone with police dispatch, and provided a detailed description and direction of travel.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Santa Barbara resident, Vanessa Beatriz Alvarez, Sgt. Ragsdale said.

Numerous Santa Barbara police officers immediately responded with lights and sirens to the area. Approximately 5 minutes after the initial 9-1-1 call was received, officers located Ms. Alvarez in the 1700 block of Castillo Street. where she was detained. Sgt. Ragsdale said that as soon as Ms. Alvarez saw the police, she discarded the knife but did not follow verbal commands.

The officers were able to arrest Ms. Alvarez without further incident.

The victim and the witness both positively identified Ms. Alvarez as the attacker and stated the stabbing occurred completely unprovoked. Video surveillance in the area also captured the incident.

After receiving initial medical attention at the clinic, the victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment. The wound the victim sustained is not considered to be life threatening.

Ms. Alvarez was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of several felonies, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and use of a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. She was also booked on suspicion of a misdemeanor: resisting an officer.

Ms. Alvarez’s bail was set at $1,070,000.

— Katherine Zehnder

State Route 154 project in process

A project to pave State Route 154 is taking place during overnight hours this week.

The work is occurring in various locations between Cold Spring Canyon and San Antonio Creek bridges. Travelers will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Friday. Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

In addition, the State Route 154 off-ramp in Santa Barbara will be closed for paving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

— Katherine Zehnder

Pursuit ends in arrest

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported finding these catalytic converters in a vehicle that law enforcement pursued from Goleta to Ventura.

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested three men and one woman on suspicion of thefts of catalytic converters and other violations.

The deputies made the arrest with the help of an attentive citizen, said Robert Minter, sheriff’s adjutant.

At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, deputies assigned to the Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau were dispatched to a report of a possible theft of a catalytic converter that had occurred in the 7300 block of Greensboro Drive in Goleta. Deputies arrived shortly afterward and located the suspects in a vehicle fleeing the area.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop, but suspects failed to yield and drove at a high speed onto southbound Highway 101, Mr. Minter said. Deputies started to pursue the vehicle pursuit, but later decided to initiate the pursuit in the area of Highway 101 at La Cumbre Road due to safety concerns.

When the suspects fled into Ventura County, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Ventura Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The suspects’ vehicle later collided with a fixed object in the area of Main Street and Figueroa Street in downtown Ventura, and four suspects fled the vehicle. Deputies responded and with the assistance of the allied agencies, apprehended all suspects and transported them to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for booking. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located more than a half dozen catalytic converters and theft related tools, Mr. Minter said.

Deputies booked Los Angeles residents 32-year-old Saul Tamayo, 37-year-old Wilber Rabanales, 32-year-old Pedro Martinez and 33-year-old Edith Godinez on suspicion of several felonies: grand theft, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, hit and run and conspiracy. Mr. Tamayo and Mr. Rabanales were also found to have outstanding warrants for their arrests, Mr. Minter said.

All subjects were booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara, where Mr. Martinez and Ms. Godinez were later released without bail in compliance with the local court’s extension of Emergency Rule 4.

— Katherine Zehnder