TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Medical emergency on Santa Cruz Island

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted the National Park Service Wednesday with a hoist trail rescue on Santa Cruz Island.

A 70-year-old fatigued man, on a trail above Chineses Harbor, was hoist-rescued and airlifted to an awaiting ranger vehicle to prevent a medical emergency event.

He was to return via Island Packers to Ventura, reported Scott Safechuck, a County Fire public information officer, in a series of tweets.

— Katherine Zehnder

State Route 154 work to continue for two months

A paving project on State Route 154 will result in additional roadwork during the overnight hours over the next two months.

That’s according to Caltrans, which added updated details to information that was previously published in the News-Press.

The roadwork will occur in various locations between the Cold Spring Canyon and San Antonio Creek bridges. Drivers will encounter traffic control from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to Caltrans.

Over the next four weeks, contractors will perform shoulder work and install rumble strips. A high friction surface treatment will be applied to sections of curves on State Route 154, beginning next month.

In addition, the State Route 154 off-ramp at State Route 192 in Santa Barbara will be closed for roadwork from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be completed this summer.

— Katherine Zehnder